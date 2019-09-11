Politics

ANALYSIS: The people may be dead when the ANC gets ‘in touch’

Ranjeni Munusamy Associate editor: analysis
11 September 2019 - 07:50
A file photo of the ANC flag.
A file photo of the ANC flag.
Image: Stephanie de Sakutin

The ANC says the xenophobic violence and the rape and murder of women “underline the need for a government that is in touch with the people and responsive to their needs”.

Trouble is, apparently the ANC thinks that establishing such a government is someone else’s responsibility. Yet again, we are shown how SA’s political leadership is wholly ineffectual and disconnected from reality.

GET THE FULL STORY IN TODAY’S TIMES SELECT

Most read

  1. Parliament seeks 'drastic action' for 'sexist' tweets promoting reading Politics

Latest Videos

Malema firm on firearm denial: ‘They use us for diversion from real issues’
Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
X