ANALYSIS: The people may be dead when the ANC gets ‘in touch’
11 September 2019 - 07:50
The ANC says the xenophobic violence and the rape and murder of women “underline the need for a government that is in touch with the people and responsive to their needs”.
Trouble is, apparently the ANC thinks that establishing such a government is someone else’s responsibility. Yet again, we are shown how SA’s political leadership is wholly ineffectual and disconnected from reality.
