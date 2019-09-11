Hlaudi Motsoeneng stands by decision not to screen violent protests on SABC

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng has denied that the sacking of senior staff at the public broadcaster was because they openly defied his policies.

It was rather, he said, because they brought the organisation into disrepute by leaking internal information to the public.

In his second appearance at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday, Motsoeneng remained steadfast in his belief that he did nothing wrong in effecting his 2014 decision to ban the broadcast of violent protests — a decision the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) later found to be illegal.

While he was chief operations officer back in 2014, Motsoeneng redirected responsibilities of the editor-in-chief to his office, giving him overarching authority over the news environment at the broadcaster.