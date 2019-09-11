Hlaudi Motsoeneng's most cringeworthy yet epic quotes of all time

Former SABC chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng is in the spotlight yet again, following his testimony before the state capture inquiry on Tuesday.

In his testimony, Motsoeneng dropped a few bombs while also entertaining many with his claims.

But dropping bombs while entertaining is what Motsoeneng does best. Here are five of his most cringeworthy yet epic quotes ever.

Training doctors at SABC

Motsoeneng said those who say he is not educated don't know that he trained doctors and lawyers at the SABC.

"I trained doctors and at the SABC. I trained lawyers. That's because all they know is theory. No-one in the SABC was better than me."