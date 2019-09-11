'I know Zuma, but he's not my friend,' Hlaudi Motsoeneng tells commission

"I know Zuma, but he is not my friend."

This was how Hlaudi Motsoeneng described his relationship with former president Jacob Zuma. He was testifying at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday.

Motsoeneng, who previously served as the chief operations officer at the SABC, was responding to claims put before the commission by senior staff at the public broadcaster, who alleged that Motsoeneng instructed that Zuma be given prominence ahead of the 2014 national elections.

"I know Zuma, but he is not my friend. I’m not close to him like people say I’m close to Zuma. I know him," he said.