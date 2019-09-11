IN QUOTES | Julius Malema on the Hawks, Mama Winnie & Mugabe's legacy

Julius Malema addressed his supporters on Tuesday after he was summoned by the Hawks regarding the incident in which he allegedly discharged a firearm at an EFF rally in the Eastern Cape.

Malema said the Hawks should rather spend their time and resources on more important issues and not on him or his party. Here's a summary of his address in five telling quotes:

Robert Mugabe, a true leader

“Mugabe was a leader. When you are in a revolution, particularly one to take the land, the enemy will come and infiltrate you to undermine the revolution. Mugabe had to do what he had to do in defence of the land revolution.”

I know poverty

“I don't read about poverty, I have lived in poverty and I know how it feels to go to bed without bread. My background allows me to lead the struggle of the working class because I have lived as they live.”

Hawks are mischievous

“We don't believe there is anything to answer to, they [Hawks] are being mischievous and we will deal with the allegations at the appropriate platforms.”

Blocked at Winnie Madikizela Mandela's funeral

“They tried to block me from speaking at Mama Winnie's funeral and they failed. They deployed white officers to stop me from entering a graveyard, even there, they failed. No white man was going to stop us from burying Mama Winnie.”

With or without “Gucci”, I'm a fighter

“What I wear or not wear does not influence my political consciousness and what I stand for.”