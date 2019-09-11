Jou ma se … P-word pandemonium on Twitter over Julius Malema insult
South Africans woke up in disbelief on Tuesday to discover a derogatory word, often dropped in heated conversation in the Western Cape, trending on Twitter.
And it had many atwitter when they realised it involved a comment made by a journalist after being addressed by EFF leader Julius Malema at the end of a press conference.
"Waking up to find p**s trending is the most South African thing I've seen today," said magazine editor Themba.
Eyewitness News has apologised unreservedly to Malema for the foul language used by its reporter Barry Bateman in conversation with another reporter after the press conference outside the Hawks' offices on Tuesday.
The debate over his use of the word spread fast and furiously across Twitter on Wednesday. While many observers traded barbs and insults, the inevitable memes also took centre stage.
Here is a sample of the reactions captured in tweets:
WARNING – Strong language in the following tweets, not for sensitive readers.
Waking up to find #poes trending is the most South African thing I've seen today 😂— Themba (@T_Lethu) September 11, 2019
He did not say that to Julius. He said that to himself. You can see that he does not realise he is on camera.— Helen Zille (@helenzille) September 11, 2019
Julius Malema “Me, I'm not scared boet, uniform or no uniform, Afrikaner or no Afrikaner, white or pink, I deal with you decisively." pic.twitter.com/01LGQUVP1z— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) September 10, 2019
We all agreed that Dj Fresh should have never been fired for saying "msunary". Why should Barry Bateman be fired for saying #poes— Spencer (@BarbaricLove) September 11, 2019
Malema has abused several journalist,this is him referring to this BBC guy as dick & bastard, he called pauli van wyk satan,publicly put out karima brown phone number to be abused by his supporters,yet he & EFF supporters wants action to be taken against Barry Bateman NEVER #poes pic.twitter.com/zooXn9h1vC— Tobesky (@Tobesky15) September 11, 2019
Yesterday @chrissyteigen v Trump— JQ ❄ (@JaxB125) September 11, 2019
Twitter didn't allow #PussyAssBitchPresident trending 🇺🇸
Today 🇿🇦 is showing twitter 🔥#POES is trending on twitter
Barry v CIC
I love this country 🇿🇦😂