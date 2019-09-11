Parliamentary committee wants secretary fired for misconduct

A disciplinary panel has recommended that parliament's suspended secretary Gengezi Mgidlana be "summarily dismissed" after he was found guilty of seven charges of misconduct.

This was announced by Thandi Modise, speaker of the National Assembly, during a meeting of the joint standing committee on the financial management of parliament.

Modise said Mgidlana, who was granted special leave at his own request in June 2017 following allegations of abuse of power and several parliamentary policies, was found guilty of serious misconduct from the four of the 13 charges he had been facing, which warranted a dismissal with immediate effect.

Modise said one charge was withdrawn due to lack of evidence, while he was not found guilty on five other charges because some of the parliamentary policies he had allegedly violated were "not very clear on those issues".

However, Mgidlana immediately hit back, saying he would mount a legal challenge against the disciplinary hearing's outcome.

"I believe that the outcome is wrong in fact and law. Consequently, I am taking [legal] advice and will challenge the process in the appropriate forum," he said via text message to TimesLIVE.