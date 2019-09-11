Politics

Radio journalist censored over off-air profanity

11 September 2019 - 07:22 By TimesLIVE
Eyewitness News says it unreservedly apologises to Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema for the foul language used by its reporter, Barry Bateman.

Bateman was caught on camera using a derogatory phrase while in conversation with another reporter following an impromptu press briefing by Malema outside the Hawks’ offices on Tuesday. The video has since been shared on social media.

"As EWN, we demand that our reporters abide by the same high standards that we expect from others," the company said in a statement.

"Bateman was taken off air immediately after we were made aware of the video. EWN will hold an internal probe that will deal with the matter appropriately."

