Ramaphosa names Zukisa Tshiqi and Stevan Majiedt as ConCourt judges

When Tshiqi was being interviewed by the commission in April, she was criticised for her apparent hesitance to write judgments at the SCA, her alleged reluctance to write minority judgments and the fact that she did not have much non-criminal experience.

She was also chastised by the chief justice when it emerged that her former law firm had been paying for her cellphone since 2005. "That payment is wrong - you must put an end to it. Reflect on it - it's a wrong payment, you must put an end to it," Mogoeng told her.

She reportedly said that she had declared it, but then realised that it was wrong.

On Tshiqi’s experience, the presidency said: “Judge Tshiqi, 58, holds a B.Proc degree and a postgraduate diploma in labour law. She started her legal career as a legal co-ordinator at the South African Council of Churches from 1986 to 1989. She served her articles from 1989 to 1991 and practised as an attorney until 2005, when she was appointed as a judge of the Gauteng division of the high court, Johannesburg.

“Prior to her permanent appointment, judge Tshiqi served part-time as a mediator, facilitator and arbitrator under the Independent Mediation Service of South Africa (IMSSA) and at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), as well as a mediator in the Land Claims Commission. She acted at the Competition Appeal Court from 2007 to 2009. She was later appointed at the Supreme Court of Appeal in 2009. She had an acting stint at the Constitutional Court from November 2014 to May 2015.”