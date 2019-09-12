Helen Zille on radio station's apology: EFF won't accept it as 'it was not grovelling enough'

Former DA leader Helen Zille says the only reason EFF leader Julius Malema and his party won't accept Eyewitness News's apology is that it "was not grovelling enough".

This after the broadcaster apologised to Malema for the foul language used by senior journalist Barry Bateman on Tuesday.

Bateman was caught on camera using the word p**s while in conversation with another reporter after an impromptu press briefing by Malema outside the Hawks' offices on Tuesday.

The video and the phrase has been trending on social media.

TimesLIVE reported that Eyewitness News issued a statement, saying: "As EWN, we demand that our reporters abide by the same high standards that we expect from others.

"Bateman was taken off air immediately after we were made aware of the video. EWN will hold an internal probe that will deal with the matter appropriately."