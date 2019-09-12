Pandor steps in as Ramaphosa pulls out of UN meeting to focus on 'critical issues' in SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa has pulled the plug on his trip to the UN General Assembly later this month so he can deal with ongoing problems in SA.

The presidency said on Thursday that Ramaphosa had delegated international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor to lead SA’s delegation to New York to allow the Ramaphosa "to concentrate on critical issues in the country".

The gathering of world leaders takes place September 23-26.

“The president has decided to remain in SA to attend to the implementation of government’s urgent measures on gender-based violence, the restoration of order and stability in areas affected by public violence and to oversee initiatives to turn around the economy,” spokesperson Khusela Diko said.

Ramaphosa’s trip to the event would have been his first since his election earlier this year.

“This is a time for leadership from across society to mobilise their respective constituencies in support of economic progress and rebuilding the social and moral fabric of society. Government is stepping up its own contribution to this collective effort,” the president said.

“Over the next few days and weeks, President Ramaphosa will be meeting communities, civil society and structures of government on concrete actions to address public concerns and challenge,” Diko said.