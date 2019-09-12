'People will revolt' - David Mabuza pledges R1.1bn for sewage crisis

Worse still, the members of the SANDF who were deployed to salvage the situation - and who live in tents within the treatment plants' yards - have to endure a permanent stink worse than that of a pit latrine and are at risk of catching airborne diseases, they told Mabuza on Thursday.

The soldiers said there was little they could do because sewage was heading back to people's houses owing to a lack of adequate sewage pumps.

The soldiers told Mabuza that they were concerned that the government had dumped them in an environment that was not ideal for humans, especially when they had to eat within the premises.

Mabuza - talking to members of the mayoral committee and deputy minister of human settlements, water and sanitation David Mahlobo after concluding his site visits - said that if government did not pull up its socks and address the sewage troubles of south Gauteng, people would be left with no choice but to confront government.

"This is bad because, as you have heard from the soldiers, some of the sewage pumps are dysfunctional and as a result this waste is heading back to people's houses," said Mabuza who visited the area as the chairman of the inter-ministerial committee on service delivery.