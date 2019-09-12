South Africans pay tribute to struggle icon Steve Biko: 'Your death robbed us'
Touching tributes are flooding social media as South Africans remember Steve Bantu Biko, who was killed 42 years ago today.
As one of the most recognisable members of the Black Consciousness Movement, Biko's outspokenness and fearlessness saw him confront the apartheid government, mainly on students' grievances.
According to SA History, he is credited with forming student movements the South African Student Organisation (Saso) and National Union of South African Students (Nusas).
EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has urged black South Africans to mirror the values Biko stood for, such as unity and pride in their blackness.
“In the name #SteveBiko, I dare you black people to unite against any history, symbol or narrative that mobilises you to hate each other and yourself.”
In the name #SteveBiko, I dare you black people to unite against any history, symbol or narrative that mobilizes you to hate each other & yourself!— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) September 12, 2019
I dare you to love yourself and reject all forms of negation, and self-negation that mobilizes you to look down on your blackness. pic.twitter.com/32vmJdlcfY
Naked and manacled, police drove #SteveBiko 1 190 km to a hospital in Tshwane after being severely assaulted by apartheid police. The apartheid government told the public he died from a hunger strike. Biko died alone in a cell on this day in 1977. pic.twitter.com/lzCYWJSFjM— Christo (@ChristoThurston) September 12, 2019
42 years ago, the racist apartheid government murdered one of the most black conscious minds in the world at the time. But his spirit lives on. #SteveBiko pic.twitter.com/XeQWlhzSll— Tumelo Mapaa (@DjNewSouthAfric) September 12, 2019
42 years on, Steve Biko lives in the consciousness of all South Africa. Rest in power. 🙏🏽 #SteveBiko pic.twitter.com/SFU3qe7mVI— Pride Thato Masiu 🇿🇦 (@Pride_Memories) September 12, 2019
Never got to meet #SteveBiko but at least I always meet the son. Wonder how it feels to share your dad with the world. His fond memory is that his dad drove a Passat that whistled its way thru the streets of Ginsberg. Once he heard the "whistle", he knew daddy is back. Biko Lives pic.twitter.com/DyC6VOYIWS— Mpho Tsedu (@MphoTsedu) September 12, 2019
Remember Steve Biko ✊🏾 #NeverForget #SteveBiko— #YouDontKnowMeYet (@ennockmartZA) September 12, 2019
BLACK MAN YOU ARE ON YOUR OWN.
My name is Ennock Mlangeni. YOU DON'T KNOW ME YET!! 🖤
#artbyennock pic.twitter.com/ZV1Nu40E0t
"It is better to die for an idea that will live, than to live for an idea that will die" #SteveBiko pic.twitter.com/E8Vpmt8J6J— @TommyShuta (@TommyShuta) September 12, 2019
We remember & we will never forget— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) September 12, 2019
Rest in Power ✊🏾 #SteveBiko pic.twitter.com/S4O2PTWRjW
42 years on, Steve Biko lives in the consciousness of all South Africa. Rest in power. 🙏 #SteveBiko pic.twitter.com/xjO8UTJ7x4— Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) September 12, 2019