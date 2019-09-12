South Africans pay tribute to struggle icon Steve Biko: 'Your death robbed us'

Touching tributes are flooding social media as South Africans remember Steve Bantu Biko, who was killed 42 years ago today.

As one of the most recognisable members of the Black Consciousness Movement, Biko's outspokenness and fearlessness saw him confront the apartheid government, mainly on students' grievances.

According to SA History, he is credited with forming student movements the South African Student Organisation (Saso) and National Union of South African Students (Nusas).

EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has urged black South Africans to mirror the values Biko stood for, such as unity and pride in their blackness.

“In the name #SteveBiko, I dare you black people to unite against any history, symbol or narrative that mobilises you to hate each other and yourself.”