Politics

South Africans pay tribute to struggle icon Steve Biko: 'Your death robbed us'

12 September 2019 - 10:22 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Steve Biko in King William's Town on September 3 1976, a year before he was killed.
Steve Biko in King William's Town on September 3 1976, a year before he was killed.
Image: John F Burns/New York Times

Touching tributes are flooding social media as South Africans remember Steve Bantu Biko, who was killed 42 years ago today.

As one of the most recognisable members of the Black Consciousness Movement, Biko's outspokenness and fearlessness saw him confront the apartheid government, mainly on students' grievances.

According to SA History, he is credited with forming student movements the South African Student Organisation (Saso) and National Union of South African Students (Nusas). 

EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has urged black South Africans to mirror the values Biko stood for, such as unity and pride in their blackness.

“In the name #SteveBiko, I dare you black people to unite against any history, symbol or narrative that mobilises you to hate each other and yourself.”

MORE

Meet the women who stood with Winnie Mandela in the trial of 22

In December 1969, 22 men and women stood together in the Old Synagogue in Pretoria after eight months of detention without trial. The accused were ...
News
3 weeks ago

Apartheid statues and art classes: 10 issues from Ringo's first parly speech

Musician Ringo Madlingozi is used to getting behind the microphone, but on Tuesday he did so in a completely different way by addressing parliament ...
Politics
1 month ago

OPINION | Dear SA youth, Naledi Chirwa is us, but are we her?

Naledi Chirwa has, since the days of the feesmustfall movement, shown courage in that she spoke out against the plight of the students at the time, ...
Ideas
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Parliament seeks 'drastic action' for 'sexist' tweets promoting reading Politics

Latest Videos

Shop owner beats up 'looter' in Witbank
James Dalton allegedly bites security guard’s face during street brawl
X