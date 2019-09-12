State capture inquiry hears how digital migration of SABC stalled

A controversial 2013 deal struck between the SABC and pay-television operator MultiChoice may have brought the public broadcaster's digital migration strategy to a standstill.

That's according to broadcasting digital migration expert Lawrence Kruger who told the state capture inquiry on Thursday that contracts for the SABC's digital migration were almost ready when the process stalled.

When former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng signed a deal with MultiChoice, the SABC withdrew from the digital migration plan and the process remained halted to this day.

Kruger worked alongside the department of communications in 2012 to implement the strategy which would see a migration to Digital Terrestrial Television.

"In 2012, the department had put out a policy document which required that SA should have a fully-encrypted digital TV network... A number of people took this encryption thing and started putting out stories that when you encrypt a system it becomes not free," Kruger said.