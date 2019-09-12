WATCH LIVE | Day 3 of Hlaudi Motsoeneng's testimony at the state capture inquiry
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng is expected to conclude his testimony at the state capture inquiry on Thursday.
Motsoeneng described his relationship with former president Jacob Zuma during his testimony before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday.
Motsoeneng was responding to claims before the commission by senior staff at the public broadcaster. They alleged that Motsoeneng instructed that Zuma be given prominence ahead of the 2014 national elections.
“I know Zuma, but he is not my friend. I’m not close to him like people say I’m close to Zuma. I know him,” he said.
Motsoeneng was seen on stage with Zuma at numerous public rallies during the time the former president was in court on corruption charges. He was also spotted inside the courtroom with Zuma loyalists, including Supra Mahumapelo and Des van Rooyen.
“There were times where media and SABC generally were calling [Zuma] names on live programmes. I said to them, 'Whether you like Zuma or you don’t like him, he’s the president of the country. But even if you don’t like him, mind your language'," Motsoeneng told the commission.
The hearing continues.