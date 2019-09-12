WATCH LIVE | Day 3 of Hlaudi Motsoeneng's testimony at the state capture inquiry

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng is expected to conclude his testimony at the state capture inquiry on Thursday.

Motsoeneng described his relationship with former president Jacob Zuma during his testimony before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday.

Motsoeneng was responding to claims before the commission by senior staff at the public broadcaster. They alleged that Motsoeneng instructed that Zuma be given prominence ahead of the 2014 national elections.

“I know Zuma, but he is not my friend. I’m not close to him like people say I’m close to Zuma. I know him,” he said.