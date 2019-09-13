IN QUOTES| Robert Mugabe gets glowing reviews at EFF memorial

The EFF hosted a memorial service for Robert Mugabe on Thursday.

The former Zimbabwean president died in Singapore on September 6.

The service was held at Orlando East Communal Hall, Soweto.

Party president Julius Malema has always been outspoken in his support for Mugabe and his ideals, particularly those on land possession.

Speakers, including Malema and Zanu PF members Patrick Zhuwao and Saviour Kasukuwere, gaveglowing reviews of Mugabe.

Here are five quotes from the speakers:

Malema was fired for Mugabe: Patrick Zhuwao

“We were at state house with President Mugabe and commander in chief Malema and his team. They were supposed to go to the airport when president Mugabe said 'no, they cannot catch that flight, organise another flight for them later on'. When comrade Malema and his delegation came back to SA, they were hounded and chased out of the ANC because they came to see President Mugabe, and they resonated with what Mugabe talked about when he said that the next struggle will be the economic liberation of Africa in our lifetime.”

Mugabe was hated by the rich: Saviour Kasukuwere

“Mugabe was chosen by poor people in our country to be president. Hence what he stood for made those with riches angry with him. The moment you see yourself becoming acceptable with the western capital, just stand back and say 'comrades, where am I selling out now?' We choose African leaders to lead us, yet the moment he gets into the office, he starts thinking about how will I be viewed in London? Washington? But the people who chose you are in Soweto and not in Washington. Let's first answer to the aspirations of the people in Soweto, not in Washington.”

Zanu PF spearheaded fight for land: Floyd Shivambu

“Comrade Patrick Zhuwao and Saviour Kasukuwere are the ones who pioneered the indigenisation and economic empowerment act in Zimbabwe, which says that now that we have the land, we must take the economy of Zimbabwe. The act was to say in all other businesses, whether it be banks, retail stores or mines, if you want to do business in Zimbabwe, at least the minimum of 51% must belong to the people of Zimbabwe.”

Mugabe is an inspiration: Julius Malema

“President Mugabe to us represents hope that one can stand against their oppressor and live to tell a story of liberating his own people. The life of President Mugabe is an exciting life. The debt we owe Mugabe is one we will never be able to repay.”

Mugabe was a giant: Julius Malema

“President Mugabe was among the giants and therefore it would be incorrect to say you want to celebrate Nelson Mandela, but you can't celebrate President Mugabe. This President Mugabe went to school with OR Tambo, Nelson Mandela, Robert Sobukwe and Julius Nyerere. Therefore it is this generation that represents a generation of fearless leaders who fought for our liberation. If you are a non-thinker, you will go around saying Tambo is a hero, Sobukwe is a hero, but Mugabe is not.”