Politics

State Capture: Hlaudi says MultiChoice CEO told him he is ‘mad’

13 September 2019 - 09:00 By AMIL UMRAW
Former chief operating officer of the SABC Hlaudi Motsoeneng. File photo.
Former chief operating officer of the SABC Hlaudi Motsoeneng. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images

Hlaudi Motsoeneng has boasted about securing a multimillion-rand deal between SABC and pay-TV giant MultiChoice, but an expert believes this same contract stifled SA’s hopes of completing a digital migration to Digital Terrestrial Television.

And in fact it was MultiChoice that came out tops, the expert says, despite the broadcaster’s former COO bragging about how he strong-armed the company.

GET THE FULL STORY IN TODAY’S TIMES SELECT.

Listen to the latest episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly

Self-righteous Hlaudi & xenophobic politicians

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Most read

  1. Parliament seeks 'drastic action' for 'sexist' tweets promoting reading Politics

Latest Videos

Shop owner beats up 'looter' in Witbank
James Dalton allegedly bites security guard’s face during street brawl
X