WATCH LIVE | State capture: SABC-related testimony continues

13 September 2019 - 10:19 By TimesLIVE

The commission of inquiry into state capture will hear SABC-related testimony from acting CEO of the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS), Garth Strachan, on Friday. 

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng concluded his testimony on Thursday.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Motsoeneng described his relationship with former president Jacob Zuma during his testimony before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday.

Motsoeneng was responding to claims before the commission by senior staff at the public broadcaster. They alleged that Motsoeneng instructed that Zuma be given prominence ahead of the 2014 national elections.

