Politics

Opposition parties mourn death of ‘young and dynamic’ deputy minister Bavelile Hlongwa

14 September 2019 - 12:06 By TimesLIVE
Deputy mineral resources and energy minister Bavelile Hlongwa died in a car crash on Friday.
Deputy mineral resources and energy minister Bavelile Hlongwa died in a car crash on Friday.
Image: gov.co.za

Political leaders have expressed their shock and sadness at the death of deputy minister of mineral resources and energy Bavelile Hlongwa who died in an accident along with four other people outside Pretoria on Friday.

DA shadow minister of mineral resources Kevin Mileham described Hlongwa as a “young and dynamic leader” who had a great future ahead of her.

“The DA (DA) sends our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of deputy minister of mineral resources Bavelile Hlongwa," he said.

The IFP also expressed its “deep sadness, regret and shock” at Hlongwa’s death.

“The IFP extends sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, the ANC and the department of mineral resources & energy and the country at large who now mourn the tragic and untimely death of mineral resources deputy minister Bavelile Hlongwa.

“Our country mourns this loss as Deputy Minister Hlongwa was a dynamic and passionate servant of the people. She was an inspiration to the youth and she sacrificed so much of herself in the service to others,” said IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

MORE

Deputy minister Bavelile Hlongwa dies in car crash

Deputy minister of mineral resources Bavelile Hlongwa and four other people were run over and killed by a truck on the N1 from Polokwane on Friday.
Politics
4 hours ago

New generation of politicians step up to the big table

Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a few young people to his cabinet this week. Zingisa Mvumvu takes a look at some interesting new names
News
3 months ago

IN FULL | Cyril Ramaphosa's new cabinet, in his own words

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a new, lean cabinet, ditching those linked to state capture.
Politics
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Parliament seeks 'drastic action' for 'sexist' tweets promoting reading Politics

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and hijacking: The 2018/2019 crime stats
#SandtonShutdown: Hundreds protest against gender-based violence
X