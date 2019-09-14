Politics

Parliament’s presiding officers 'saddened' by Bavelile Hlongwa’s death

14 September 2019 - 16:34 By TimesLIVE
Flags at parliament will be flown at half-mast until deputy minister Bavelile Hlongwa is laid to rest. Hlongwa was killed in a car accident near Pretoria on Friday.
Image: GCIS

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo have expressed “shock and deep sadness” at the death of deputy minister of mineral resources Bavelile Hlongwa in an accident near Pretoria on Friday.

Hlongwa and four other people were killed when they were struck by a truck after the deputy minister stopped to assist at an accident scene.  

In a statement, Modise and Masondo, said that Hlongwe, who was one of the new MPs, brought great energy and “remarkable enthusiasm to the new administration's endeavour to radically change the quality of lives of South Africans”.

“As a qualified chemical engineer and experienced leader who rose through both political, public and corporate ranks, she fitted like a glove in her portfolio in the mineral resources and energy department and infused necessary youthful energy in driving this important sector of our economy.

“The passing of such a young talented and vibrant leader with incredible sharp mind and clarity of thought, who was genuinely dedicated to the course of social and economic transformation of the people, is a devastating loss not only to parliament and government but the entire nation,” the presiding officers of parliament said.

“The future and the hopes of this country rests on the shoulders of such capable, experienced and educated young leaders to contribute in intensifying and taking forward quality public service to the people. In this regard, much was still expected of this young woman leader,” they said. The added: “On behalf of the leadership of parliament, we extend our heartfelt sympathies to Deputy Minister Hlongwa's family, friends and her comrades in the African National Congress.”

As ordered by the president, the national flag would also fly at half-mast at the houses of parliament until the deputy minister was laid to rest, they said.

