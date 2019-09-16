Cyril Ramaphosa says booing at Mugabe's funeral was symbol of anger towards SA

Zimbabweans who booed President Cyril Ramaphosa during former statesman Robert Mugabe's funeral on Sunday were expressing their anger, frustration and disappointment in South Africa, and not at him personally.

That's what Ramaphosa told delegates on Monday when he addressed hundreds of Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers' Union (Sactwu) members during their 14th national congress held in Durban.

Ramaphosa began his address by reiterating the government's stance on gender-based violence, and again condemned violent attacks which in the past weeks have claimed the lives of foreign nationals.

He said parliament will on Wednesday convene to discuss ongoing violence within the country.