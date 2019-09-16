Social media weighs in on Mmusi Maimane 'over-declaring' R3.85m house
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has been dominating trend lists after reports by City Press and Rapport that he “over-declared” a R3.85m property he lives in with his family.
In September 2018, Maimane listed two houses as assets in the parliamentary register, one in Claremont, Cape Town, and the other in Roodepoort, Johannesburg.
According to the reports, only the Roodepoort house is registered in his name. The Cape Town home is registered in the name of businessman Wessel Jacobs, who confirmed ownership of the house to Rapport.
TimesLIVE reports that after the Afrikaans Sunday newspaper confronted him about declaring the house as an asset, Maimane said he was actually renting it from a friend.
He said he had declared the property despite not owning it because he believed he was required to do so.
Maimane and Jacobs have not divulged how much the property is being rented for.
On Sunday, the DA leader said he had rented the property because of safety concerns.
“I had initially taken the decision to move from the parliamentary village in Acacia Park due to threats against my family and me, including intimidation and death threats,” he said.
Despite the explanation, Twitter weighed in.
Please stop hating on Mmusi Maimane. Maybe they told him he owns that house, the same way they told him he controls the DA.— Sharné Zoë (@Zoe_SZi) September 15, 2019
Finally Mmusi has been alleged to have done something untoward. Hopefully now black people will support him.— Ms_Gupta🇿🇦 ❤️ (@African_Spring) September 15, 2019
Mmusi Maimane lied in Parly that he owns the house worth R4m he stays in Cape Town. The House actually belongs to Wessel Jacobs. Mmusi now claims to rent it. Dep of Human Settlements must give Mmusi an RDP house bcos masebekhathele okokugcina abelungu bazomkhuphela phandle pic.twitter.com/Gmy1Po1L2y— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) September 15, 2019
Mmusi is about to discover what is like to live in a glass house? Jus tell how much rent you are paying as a starting point....— Mokokotledi (@mokokotledi) September 15, 2019
Mmusi Maimane s'thulile nje sebukile we waiting to see if you practice what you preach 👀 pic.twitter.com/jYtYYUvMx7— 🎈BIGGER Max 🌴 (@FusionistRSA) September 15, 2019
No one:— Ryan Cummings (@Pol_Sec_Analyst) September 15, 2019
Mmusi Maimane to parliament: pic.twitter.com/ErXUnRPKd6