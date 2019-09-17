Mbeki sings Mugabe's praises at Durban memorial service

Former president Thabo Mbeki has described late Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe as a tried-and-tested compatriot and a great pan-African who defended his beliefs.

Mbeki was speaking at a memorial service for Mugabe at the Durban City Hall on Tuesday.

"The message is very clear: one of the cadres and comrades we should always value as one of the combaters for the liberation of South Africa is president Robert Mugabe," said Mbeki.

Mbeki elaborated on the historical relationship between South Africa and Zimbabwe, both before and after the country gained its independence under the leadership of Mugabe.