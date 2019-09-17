State capture: Police documents 'classified' to hide fraud, corruption

Seasoned Hawks investigator Col Kobus Roelofse told the state capture inquiry on Tuesday that police documentation was purposefully classified to hide fraud and corruption.

This, he said, hampered investigations into senior officers in the police's crime intelligence division.

Roelofse's testimony is expected to implicate more than 50 people and covers alleged illegal activities in the police's top brass. His evidence is so sensitive that names of certain individuals were redacted and replaced with numbers to protect their identities.

Before he started his testimony, Roelofse said that while preparing for his appearance before the commission, he received information "which I consider as trying to inhibit me from testifying".