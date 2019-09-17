State capture: Richard Mdluli used R300k from spy fund 'for personal travel'

Former spy boss Richard Mdluli allegedly used more than R300,000 from crime intelligence's secret service account for flights and accommodation for him and his family.

This according to seasoned Hawks investigator Kobus Roelofse, who was testifying at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday.

The use of state funds to pay for travel costs for Mdluli and his family as well as the families of other senior crime intelligence officers, is one of 11 investigations into the looting of the secret service account that Roelofse investigated.

These investigations will form the bulk of his testimony.

The account is normally used to pay informants, operate safe houses, purchase assets and cover the bills for covert operations.