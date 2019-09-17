WATCH LIVE | State capture: Zondo commission resumes
Editor's note: Feed starts at 10am
17 September 2019 - 09:32
The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture resumes on Tuesday.
The inquiry heard Estina-related testimony from the former head of department at agriculture and rural development in the Free State, Peter Mbana Thabethe, on Monday.
The commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, listened to SABC-related testimony from acting CEO of the SA Bureau of Standards (SABS) Garth Strachan on Friday.
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng concluded his testimony on Thursday.
He described his relationship with former president Jacob Zuma on Wednesday.