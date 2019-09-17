Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture: Zondo commission resumes

Editor's note: Feed starts at 10am

17 September 2019 - 09:32 By TimesLIVE

The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture resumes on Tuesday.

The inquiry heard Estina-related testimony from the former head of department at agriculture and rural development in the Free State, Peter Mbana Thabethe, on Monday.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

The commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, listened to SABC-related testimony from acting CEO of the SA Bureau of Standards (SABS) Garth Strachan on Friday.

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng concluded his testimony on Thursday.

He described his relationship with former president Jacob Zuma on Wednesday.

READ MORE

State capture inquiry price tag already tops R350m - with a year to go

Investigations into state capture in the public sector and governance at the South African Revenue Services have so far cost the country more than ...
Politics
21 hours ago

State Capture: Hlaudi says MultiChoice CEO told him he is ‘mad’

Hlaudi Motsoeneng has boasted about securing a multimillion-rand deal between SABC and pay-TV giant MultiChoice, but an expert believes this same ...
Politics
4 days ago

State capture inquiry hears of R2m lab for SABC that's 'hardly being used'

The SABS says it is incurring significant losses because a specialist laboratory built to test set-top boxes for the SABC is hardly being used.
Politics
3 days ago

