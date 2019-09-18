'Law of the jungle' persists in SA: MPs weigh in on Ramaphosa's GBV address

Mente zoomed in on policing shortcomings, saying rape, abuse and murder of women had been a normalised over many decades in rural areas and townships where black people lived and where they has never been adequate law enforcement.

"In townships, police were from the beginning only trained to ensure that blacks stay there and never pose a risk to the white community and its properties. Therefore it is the law of the jungle that rules," she said.

This, she said, had been made possible by the colonial and apartheid states - and continued by the ANC government.

"In the townships you can be killed any time, anywhere by anyone with impunity because there is no law enforcement," she said.

Mente also lambasted police who sent victims home to resolve matters with their families. "You cannot tell women who are being abused to go and sort it out in the family. As a result, you need a psychological shift in the police and law enforcement in general that says the state has a duty to enforce the law - even against the wishes of parents and partners who withdraw cases because the husband feeds them," she said.

"Once you rape [or] beat up another person, you have invited the public law enforcement in your life and it ought to move in a decisive act.

"The mere fact that the wife is yours does not mean you can force sex or beat them up. It’s our vaginas, we can do what we want with them. It's our bodies," she said to loud applause in the house.