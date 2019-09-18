Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slams Blade Nzimande, says he's an 'irresponsible, pathetic, pseudo-communist'

EFF spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has lashed out at SA Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Blade Nzimande, calling him an “irresponsible, pathetic, pseudo-communist".

This after Nzimande said African leaders are to blame for the influx of foreigners to SA because of the instability of other countries on the continent.

“What are you doing to make your countries better places to live in? We are saying, let's not attack foreign nationals, but part of the problem is instability that leads to South Africa having to absorb what it is not able to absorb,” he said.