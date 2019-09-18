Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slams Blade Nzimande, says he's an 'irresponsible, pathetic, pseudo-communist'
EFF spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has lashed out at SA Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Blade Nzimande, calling him an “irresponsible, pathetic, pseudo-communist".
This after Nzimande said African leaders are to blame for the influx of foreigners to SA because of the instability of other countries on the continent.
“What are you doing to make your countries better places to live in? We are saying, let's not attack foreign nationals, but part of the problem is instability that leads to South Africa having to absorb what it is not able to absorb,” he said.
Ndlozi, who took to Twitter, said Nzimande was a “self-hating adult who lives a lie”.
He also said the minister of higher education, science and technology had done “absolutely nothing” for the country “in any role he ever played”.
“Blacks in South Africa live in the same poverty and starvation other blacks experience in the continent,” he said.
EFF's deputy president Floyd Shivambu also chimed in.
Quoting late Tanzanian politician Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, Shivambu said Nzimande, like most who weren’t in exile, “will always be dangerously xenophobic”.
“Mwalimu warned us!” he added.
Mwalimu Julius Nyerere said “African nationalism is meaningless, is anachronistic, and is dangerous, if it is not at the same time Pan-Africanism”! So the narrow nationalists, mostly those who weren’t in exile, Iike Blade, will always be dangerously xenophobic! Mwalimu warned us! https://t.co/wjDLv5Gfnt— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) September 18, 2019