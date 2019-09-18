Politicians must put aside differences and fight gender violence: Maimane

“As a nation, we have lost our way and our state is collapsing. Violence against women, children and foreigners has become a daily occurrence,” said Maimane, noting that 114 women every day reported being raped.

He said it was tragic was that few perpetrators were ever arrested and prosecuted, resulting in a conviction rate for rape of just 5%.

Many of the victims were brutally murdered, he added.

Maimane called on parents to set a better example to their sons. "We must raise them to respect girls and women as their equal. We must show our boys, through all our actions, what is right and what is wrong," he said.

Children should be taught about consent at school, he said, adding that Kenya had achieved dramatic results with a “No Means No” programme in their schools. "We need to introduce similar consent classes in our own life orientation curriculum," said Maimane, adding that culture, tradition or religion should not be allowed to offer a hiding place for those who commit such acts.

The DA leader proposed that parliament establishes an ad hoc committee to investigate the systemic causes of gender-based violence and to map out long-term solutions.