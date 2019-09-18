Politics

Richard Mdluli went on family holiday abroad, courtesy of CI slush fund, Zondo hears

18 September 2019 - 13:47 By AMIL UMRAW
Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Felix Dlangamandla

Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and his spouse allegedly jetted to Hong Kong for a family holiday using state funds from the division's secret service account normally used to finance covert operations.

This is according to seasoned Hawks investigator Kobus Roelofse, who was testifying on his second day at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday.

He said in November 2009, Mdluli and his then wife, Lily, flew business class between OR Tambo International Airport and Hong Kong to visit their daughter, who was studying in China at the time.

Their flights and accommodation is said to have been paid from the secret service account.

Roelofse's evidence focuses mostly on the looting of the secret service account which holds money used to pay informants, operate safe houses, purchase assets and cover the bills for covert operations.

Most of his information was derived from an affidavit by Crime Intelligence's Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo - who was put into witness protection - back in 2011. Investigations were then conducted based on that information.

Roelofse said Naidoo had told him that Mdluli and his wife were flying to China to visit their daughter. Through his investigation, Roelofse said he was able to confirm that Mdluli's daughter was studying there and was present in that country at the time of their visit.

The trip amounted to R110,000; more than half of that was paid from the secret service account.

However, official documentation shows that Mdluli stated he went to China in his official capacity.

But he also applied for leave for the period of his visit.

"Mdluli also did not inform [Anwa Dramat] who was his direct head at the time. There was no application made to the office of the police's national commissioner, which is the norm," Roelofse said.

His testimony is continuing.

