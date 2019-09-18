Politics

Spy bosses used slush fund to fly kids and church pals, and to kit out home

18 September 2019 - 07:00 By Amil Umraw
Richard Mdluli. File photo.
Richard Mdluli. File photo.
Image: PEGGY NKOMO

The list of accusations levelled against former spy boss Richard Mdluli and his finance officer, Solomon Lazarus, is long – and comes with a hefty price tag.

Travel for friends, family and even church congregants. Nepotism. Using safe houses as personal residences. Selling off vehicles without proper process. These are only just some of the claims made against them at the state capture commission on Tuesday.

GET THE FULL STORY IN TODAY’S TIMES SELECT

Most read

  1. Parliament seeks 'drastic action' for 'sexist' tweets promoting reading Politics

Latest Videos

No ticket today thanks! Motorist drives off with officer on bonnet
President Cyril Ramaphosa booed at Robert Mugabe's funeral
X