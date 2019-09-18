Spy bosses used slush fund to fly kids and church pals, and to kit out home

The list of accusations levelled against former spy boss Richard Mdluli and his finance officer, Solomon Lazarus, is long – and comes with a hefty price tag.

Travel for friends, family and even church congregants. Nepotism. Using safe houses as personal residences. Selling off vehicles without proper process. These are only just some of the claims made against them at the state capture commission on Tuesday.





