State capture: Nathi Mthethwa 'got R200k home upgrade' via crime intelligence account

Sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa allegedly received an almost R200,000 upgrade to his private KwaZulu-Natal residence in 2010 when he was police minister - and the money came from a crime intelligence secret service account.

This is according to seasoned Hawks investigator Kobus Roelofse during his second day of testimony at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday.

Roelofse's evidence focuses mostly on the looting of the secret service account which holds money used to pay informants, operate safe houses, purchase assets and cover the bills for covert operations. Most of his information was derived from an affidavit by an officer - who was put into witness protection - in 2011. Investigations were then conducted based on that information.

Roelofse claimed his investigations found that Mthethwa, crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and a police general all received upgrades to their private residences paid for through the account.