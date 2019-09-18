State security slush fund ‘paid off Ranjeni Munusamy’s car’, inquiry hears

A senior Tiso Blackstar Group journalist has been implicated at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture in allegations of corruption involving a secret slush fund of Crime Intelligence, a division of the SA Police Service.

On Wednesday, the allegations were levelled against the group's associate editor Ranjeni Munusamy by Hawks officer Col Kobus Roelofse.

An amount of R143,621.78 was allegedly paid into a WesBank Vehicle Finance account in the settlement of a vehicle registered in Munusamy's name in 2008, when she was self-employed.

Roelofse said he had learnt of the alleged payments while investigating claims of corruption involving crime intelligence officers and a Centurion-based vehicle dealership, Atlantis Motors.