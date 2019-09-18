Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture: Kobus Roelofse continues testimony

18 September 2019 - 10:06 By timeslive

The commission of inquiry into state capture will continue hearing law enforcement-related testimony from Kobus Demeyer Roelofse on Wednesday.

The seasoned Hawks investigator told the state capture inquiry on Tuesday that police documents were purposefully classified to hide fraud and corruption.

This, he said, hampered investigations into senior officers in the police's crime intelligence division.

Roelofse's testimony is expected to implicate more than 50 people and covers alleged illegal activities in the police's top brass.

His evidence is so sensitive that names of certain individuals were redacted and replaced with numbers to protect their identities.


The inquiry heard Estina-related testimony from the former Free State head of department of agriculture and rural development, Peter Mbana Thabethe, on Monday.

The commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, listened to SABC-related testimony from acting CEO of the SA Bureau of Standards (SABS) Garth Strachan on Friday.

