Looted millions and jobs for pals: Zondo hears how the Mdluli rot set in
19 September 2019 - 08:00
The police’s crime intelligence secret service account was used as a cash cow to launder tens of millions used to pay for lavish cars, overseas flights, accommodation and home security upgrades for the division’s top brass and politically connected individuals.
This is according to a Hawks investigator, who described to the state capture inquiry how the fund was looted during ex-crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli’s tenure.