Richard Mdluli and Mthembeni Mthunzi's sentencing postponed to November

19 September 2019 - 13:29 By Tankiso Makhetha
Former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli
Image: Thulani Mbele

Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli will have to wait another month to find out if he will spend time in jail for kidnapping and assault.

Mdluli and his co-accused, Mthembeni Mthunzi, appeared briefly in the South Gauteng High Court on Thursday for sentencing.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng postponed the matter to November 7 and 8 for the state to finalise correctional supervision and pre-sentencing reports.

On July 30, Mdluli and Mthunzi were found guilty of the 1999 kidnapping and assault of Oupa Ramogibe.

Ramogibe was married to Mdluli's former lover, Tshidi Buthelezi.

Mokgoatlheng found Mdluli guilty of four counts of intimidation, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of common assault and two counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Mthunzi was found guilty of two counts of kidnapping, two counts of common assault and two counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Both were acquitted of intimidating Buthelezi's friend, Alice Manana, and defeating the ends of justice.

Mdluli had a long-term relationship with Buthelezi, dating back to his school days. During that time, she met Ramogibe and they began a relationship. They were married on July 22 1998.

Between 1997 and 1999, Mdluli allegedly went to extreme lengths to track down Buthelezi and Ramogibe, who was shot dead in 1999. No-one was convicted of his murder. Mdluli was accused of sabotaging the investigation.

