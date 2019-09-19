Richard Mdluli and Mthembeni Mthunzi's sentencing postponed to November

Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli will have to wait another month to find out if he will spend time in jail for kidnapping and assault.

Mdluli and his co-accused, Mthembeni Mthunzi, appeared briefly in the South Gauteng High Court on Thursday for sentencing.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng postponed the matter to November 7 and 8 for the state to finalise correctional supervision and pre-sentencing reports.

On July 30, Mdluli and Mthunzi were found guilty of the 1999 kidnapping and assault of Oupa Ramogibe.

Ramogibe was married to Mdluli's former lover, Tshidi Buthelezi.

Mokgoatlheng found Mdluli guilty of four counts of intimidation, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of common assault and two counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.