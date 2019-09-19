State capture: How charges were dropped against Richard Mdluli - 'It just didn't make sense'

“It was strange. I was fortunate enough to be part of the Scorpions and I worked closely with prosecutors and I have never encountered something like this before,” Roelofse said.

“It just didn’t make sense to me. This was a deliberate attempt not to continue with the investigation. It was thought that if the NPA says to [police] the matter is closed, the matter would not be investigated further. In this regard, to me, it was quite deliberate to stop the investigation.”

Roelofse maintained Mrwebi knew exactly what he was doing.

“In terms of Mrwebi, he knew exactly what had happened. He was briefed by policemen involved in the alleged criminality; he did not consult with myself or the prosecutor in the matter; and therefore under those circumstances, I felt it was done deliberately to stop the investigation,” he said. Mdluli's suspension was lifted in March 2012.

“In the period he [Mdluli] went back to work, I was informed by crime intelligence members that he set in motion a drive to identify crime intelligence members who assisted me in the investigation. More than 20 members of crime intelligence were transferred within days of his appointment,” Roelofse said.

“On April 4 2012, he released a circular to all crime intelligence members warning them not to disclose information to the media and all bodies not authorised to receive such information.”

Roelofse said this amounted to intimidation and obstruction of justice.