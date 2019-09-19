Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture: Kobus Roelofse continues his testimony

19 September 2019 - 10:02 By timeslive

The commission of inquiry into state capture will continue to hear law enforcement-related testimony from Kobus Roelofse on Thursday.

The Hawks investigator told the inquiry that police documents were purposefully classified to hide fraud and corruption.

Roelofse also said that journalist Ranjeni Munusamy's car had been paid off with money from a secret crime intelligence slush fund.

He said an amount of R143,621.78 was allegedly paid into a WesBank Vehicle Finance account to settle what was owed on a vehicle registered in Munusamy's name in 2008, when she was self-employed.

Roelofse said he had learnt of the alleged payments while investigating claims of corruption involving crime intelligence officers and a Centurion-based vehicle dealership, Atlantis Motors.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

The inquiry heard Estina-related testimony from former Free State head of department of agriculture and rural development Peter Mbana Thabethe on Monday.

The commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, listened to SABC-related testimony from acting CEO of the SA Bureau of Standards (SABS) Garth Strachan on Friday.

READ MORE

State capture: Police documents 'classified' to hide fraud, corruption

Seasoned Hawks investigator Col Kobus Roelofse told the state capture inquiry on Tuesday that police documentation was purposefully classified to ...
Politics
1 day ago

State capture: Richard Mdluli used R300k from spy fund 'for personal travel'

Former spy boss Richard Mdluli allegedly used more than R300,000 from crime intelligence's secret service account for flights and accommodation for ...
Politics
1 day ago

State capture: Nathi Mthethwa 'got R200k home upgrade' via crime intelligence account

Sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa allegedly received an almost R200,000 upgrade to his private KwaZulu-Natal residence in 2010 when he ...
Politics
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Parliament seeks 'drastic action' for 'sexist' tweets promoting reading Politics

Latest Videos

Publishing the national sex offenders register: Will it work?
Idols star Thami Shobede remembered at emotional memorial
X