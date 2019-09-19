WATCH LIVE | State capture: Kobus Roelofse continues his testimony

The commission of inquiry into state capture will continue to hear law enforcement-related testimony from Kobus Roelofse on Thursday.

The Hawks investigator told the inquiry that police documents were purposefully classified to hide fraud and corruption.

Roelofse also said that journalist Ranjeni Munusamy's car had been paid off with money from a secret crime intelligence slush fund.

He said an amount of R143,621.78 was allegedly paid into a WesBank Vehicle Finance account to settle what was owed on a vehicle registered in Munusamy's name in 2008, when she was self-employed.

Roelofse said he had learnt of the alleged payments while investigating claims of corruption involving crime intelligence officers and a Centurion-based vehicle dealership, Atlantis Motors.