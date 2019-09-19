'We were very hurt': Jackson Mthembu on SABC's Ramaphosa blunder

“We were hurt. We were very hurt,” revealed Jackson Mthembu, the minister in the presidency responsible for planning, monitoring and evaluation, on Thursday.

Mthembu accused the broadcaster of throwing Ramaphosa and the government under the bus, and of making a joke of the president's address - particularly since he was speaking on matters as serious as gender-based violence and violent attacks in Gauteng.

“I felt very bad because I was waiting patiently to hear my president speak to the nation on very important matters: the killing of women by men in our country and attacks on foreign nationals and fellow South Africans by some in our country.

“And what does the SABC do, or some people in the SABC? They make a joke out of it. Yes, that's how we sounded like...” he said.

Mthembu suggested that had the blooper happened on a less important topic, it would have been more tolerable.

“Even if you wanted to deal with us as a government or the president, why decide on that important issue? I felt that you could have done this some other time, not at the time.”