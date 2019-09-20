'A young tree that had great promise for the future has fallen' - Ramaphosa on Bavelile Hlongwa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the late deputy minister of mineral resources, Bavelile Hlongwa, as a talented member of the national executive who was humble, qualified and highly intelligent.

He addressed the media in Durban outside Hlongwa's Umbilo home on Friday shortly after meeting with her family.

“In her we had planted the best seeds for the future. We knew that we were going to continue harvesting as a country, from her knowledge, from her talent and her commitment. So in her case, yes, a young tree that had great promise for the future has fallen and we are the poorer as a nation and as a country.”