Acting Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza 'threatened' anti-corruption colleagues

One of Berning Ntlemeza's first actions as acting Hawks boss in 2014 was to threaten members of the Anti-Corruption Task Team (ACTT) with legal action and suspension should they defy his instructions.

This is according to seasoned Hawks investigator Col Kobus Roelofse who described to the state capture inquiry on Friday a meeting in which Ntlemeza allegedly threatened his colleagues.

He said when Ntlemeza was appointed acting head in 2014, he visited divisions in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

“He called a meeting. He didn’t see the provincial commanders, he called a meeting specifically with the ACTT. He met with us on that day [in late 2014, early 2015]. He addressed us,” Roelofse said.