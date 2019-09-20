Mdluli's letter to Zuma shows crime intelligence 'involved in party politics'

A 2010 letter penned by former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli to then president Jacob Zuma seems to show that intelligence operatives interfered in ANC matters, particularly in trying to influence the outcomes of the party's national conferences.

Mdluli penned the letter to Zuma and ministers in the security cluster, asking for intervention in investigating crime intelligence members for meddling in the politics of the party.

The letter was provided to the state capture inquiry on Friday by seasoned Hawks investigator Col Kobus Roelofse on his last day testifying before the commission.