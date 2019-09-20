Minister David Masondo 'bullied our daughter, forced her to abort love child'

The family of the ex-mistress of deputy finance minister David Masondo has accused him of abusing his power by setting the Hawks on her for extortion.

In a statement issued on Friday, the family alleged that Masondo “reduced her to a criminal” out of spite and because she did not do as he said.

The family said her arrest would not go unchallenged.

Investigative unit amaBhungane reported that Masondo had allegedly used his position and state resources to settle a personal score with his ex-girlfriend by having her arrested.

“David Masondo approached the Hawks with a false complaint in order to set up an unlawful undercover operation to have our daughter arrested. David Masondo framed our daughter for a crime she did not commit,” said family spokesperson Cynthia Tsuela.