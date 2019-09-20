Ramaphosa calls for unity at Mugabe memorial service

Ramaphosa hailed Mugabe as a pioneer of the movement for African liberation.

"President Mugabe was more than a representative of the struggle, he was more than a representative figure of resilience and triumph of the people of Zimbabwe. He was a towering figure in the struggle against colonialism, oppression and exploration," he said.

Mugabe's nephew, Patrick Zhuwao, said that his uncle was no longer a sad man because of the manner in which the ANC has honoured him.

"Comrade president, I feel that from wherever President Mugabe is watching from that he is no longer a sad man. I feel that the ANC has honoured him in a way that is befitting," said Zhuwao.

He was making reference to sentiments shared by his cousin Walter Chidhakwa, at Mugabe's funeral in Zimbabwe, on how Mugabe was sad in his final days.

Ramaphosa spoke at great length about immigration issues and the reasons for attacks on foreign nationals.

"It makes no difference whether the criminal is South African or a foreign national, the law should be applied with equal severity. As we deal with this issue of migration we cannot be intolerant. We cannot express our dislike and hatred to our fellow Africans. When we deal with it we say, 'Yes SA is open, but we want you to come in a regular manner.'

"We will not allow our sovereignty to be undermined like no country wants its sovereignty to be undermined. We must ensure that everyone in the Republic of South Africa respects its laws," he added.

The president was joined on stage by ANC KZN chair Sihle Zikalala, NEC member Zizi Kodwa and ANC Women's League provincial chair Nonhlanhla Khoza.

Before the memorial, Ramaphosa visited the homes of the late deputy minister of mineral resources, Bavelile Hlongwa, who was killed by a truck on the N1 at the weekend, and the Mpungose family whose four children were murdered, allegedly by their father.

He will also be attending Hlongwa's funeral at the Durban ICC on Saturday.