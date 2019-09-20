WATCH | ANC MP gets standing ovation from DA for defending Afrikaans

ANC MP Vuyisile Malomane has received a standing ovation from the DA for defending Afrikaans.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Thursday, ahead of Heritage Day on Tuesday, Malomane touched on SA's rich diversity, the meaning of the national flag and the government’s coat of arms.

“When our first democratically elected government decided to make Heritage Day one of our national days, we did so because our rich cultural heritage has a profound power to help build our new nation,” she said.

However, it was her speech about Afrikaans in the national anthem that received a standing ovation from the DA.

Referring to the EFF refusing to sing the Afrikaans verses when Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika is sung in parliament, Malomane made it clear that this part of the song was as important and that South Africans should sing it with pride.

“When the national anthem was introduced, it has the Afrikaans version. We need to sing it, as it unites us. Never again can we allow narrow-nationalism to creep in and consume our nation.

“On the 24th of September, it's Heritage day. Whether you are coloured, whether you are black or whether you call yourself other colours ... let us unite and celebrate Heritage Day,” said Malomane.

