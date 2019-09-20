Politics

WATCH | ANC MP gets standing ovation from DA for defending Afrikaans

20 September 2019 - 08:58 By Unathi Nkanjeni

ANC MP Vuyisile Malomane has received a standing ovation from the DA for defending Afrikaans.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Thursday, ahead of Heritage Day on Tuesday, Malomane touched on SA's rich diversity, the meaning of the national flag and the government’s coat of arms.

“When our first democratically elected government decided to make Heritage Day one of our national days, we did so because our rich cultural heritage has a profound power to help build our new nation,” she said.

However, it was her speech about Afrikaans in the national anthem that received a standing ovation from the DA.

Referring to the EFF refusing to sing the Afrikaans verses when Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika is sung in parliament, Malomane made it clear that this part of the song was as important and that South Africans should sing it with pride.

“When the national anthem was introduced, it has the Afrikaans version. We need to sing it, as it unites us. Never again can we allow narrow-nationalism to creep in and consume our nation.

“On the 24th of September, it's Heritage day. Whether you are coloured, whether you are black or whether you call yourself other colours ... let us unite and celebrate Heritage Day,” said Malomane.

Watch the video below:

MORE

WATCH | EFF clashes with DA in parliament as debate gets nasty

Things took a left turn on Tuesday as EFF MPs clashed with DA MPs in parliament during a debate.
Politics
1 day ago

IN QUOTES | Ramaphosa's address on gender-based violence: 'No bail for rapists'

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed parliament on Wednesday on his plan to combat gender-based violence.
Politics
22 hours ago

Opposition parties respond to President Cyril Ramaphosa's plan to tackle gender-based violence

Opposition parties are dissatisfied with government's slow pace in dealing with gender-based violence
Politics
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Parliament seeks 'drastic action' for 'sexist' tweets promoting reading Politics

Latest Videos

'Babsie' in tears after arriving at OR Tambo airport
Publishing the national sex offenders register: Will it work?
X