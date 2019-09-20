WATCH LIVE | Kobus Roelofse continues state capture testimony

In 2012, when Mrwebi was appointed to the specialised commercial crime unit, he was given representations by Mdluli to review charges of fraud and corruption against him. Roelofse headed the investigation.

Mrwebi, said Roelofse, maintained that there was no evidence against Mdluli - who was put on suspension pending the outcome of the matter - despite the chief prosecutor and investigating officers giving evidence that there was a prima facie case ready to be prosecuted.

The commission is also expected to hear Vrede-related testimony from former MEC of finance in the Free State, Elizabeth Cornelia Rockman.