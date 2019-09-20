Politics

WATCH LIVE | Kobus Roelofse continues state capture testimony

20 September 2019 - 10:42 By TimeslIVE

Hawks investigator Kobus Roelofse will continue with law enforcement related testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry.

Roelofse's testimony has implicated a number of high profile individuals including former specialised commercial crime unit head Lawrence Mrwebi.

He alleged that Mrwebi deliberately dropped a 2012 case against the then crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli to halt investigations into Mdluli's conduct.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

In 2012, when Mrwebi was appointed to the specialised commercial crime unit, he was given representations by Mdluli to review charges of fraud and corruption against him. Roelofse headed the investigation.

Mrwebi, said Roelofse, maintained that there was no evidence against Mdluli - who was put on suspension pending the outcome of the matter - despite the chief prosecutor and investigating officers giving evidence that there was a prima facie case ready to be prosecuted.

The commission is also expected to hear Vrede-related testimony from former MEC of finance in the Free State, Elizabeth Cornelia Rockman.

READ MORE:

State capture: How charges were dropped against Richard Mdluli - 'It just didn't make sense'

Former specialised commercial crime unit head Lawrence Mrwebi deliberately dropped a 2012 case against then Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli to ...
Politics
22 hours ago

State capture: Nathi Mthethwa 'got R200k home upgrade' via crime intelligence account

Sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa allegedly received an almost R200,000 upgrade to his private KwaZulu-Natal residence in 2010 when he ...
Politics
2 days ago

Ranjeni Munusamy: 'I deny the allegations levelled against me at Zondo commission'

Senior Tiso Blackstar Group journalist Ranjeni Munusamy has denied allegations levelled against her at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday.
Politics
2 days ago

State capture: Police documents 'classified' to hide fraud, corruption

Seasoned Hawks investigator Col Kobus Roelofse told the state capture inquiry on Tuesday that police documentation was purposefully classified to ...
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Parliament seeks 'drastic action' for 'sexist' tweets promoting reading Politics

Latest Videos

'Babsie' in tears after arriving at OR Tambo airport
Publishing the national sex offenders register: Will it work?
X