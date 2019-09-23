Politics

State capture: Zondo delays application for witness to testify in camera

23 September 2019 - 15:45 By Amil Umraw
Chief justice Raymond Zondo.
Chief justice Raymond Zondo.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele

The chair of the state capture inquiry, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, has postponed the hearing of an application to have the testimony by former crime intelligence officer Col Dhanajaya Naidoo heard in camera.

Naidoo is currently in witness protection after he penned a 2011 affidavit blowing the whistle on corruption in crime intelligence, and the looting of the division's secret service account under its former boss, Richard Mdluli.

Naidoo's affidavit served as the foundation of investigations into Mdluli, other senior crime intelligence officers and cabinet ministers by seasoned Hawks investigator Col Kobus Roelofse.

Roelofse testified before the commission last week.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Zondo postponed the hearing of the application to Thursday, when Naidoo is expected to come before the commission. This came after advocate Griffiths Madonsela, acting on behalf of police minister Bheki Cele, argued for a postponement.

"We want to respond to the statement appearing in the affidavit by [Naidoo], and we intend to bring an application to be allowed a limited amount of cross-examination in relation to a specific matter," Madonsela said.

"We cannot finalise our response to the statement because of the dilemma we have as to the extent we can respond to the statement because his identity has been hidden thus far. Integral to his testimony is who he is, his identity."

Naidoo is expected to detail allegations that Cele was paid off to approve a restructuring process at crime intelligence in 2010.

The commission will continue on Wednesday with evidence relating to crime intelligence.

MORE

Mdluli's letter to Zuma shows crime intelligence 'involved in party politics'

A 2010 letter penned by former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli to then president Jacob Zuma seems to show that intelligence operatives ...
Politics
3 days ago

State capture: Nathi Mthethwa 'got R200k home upgrade' via crime intelligence account

Sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa allegedly received an almost R200,000 upgrade to his private KwaZulu-Natal residence in 2010 when he ...
Politics
5 days ago

Ranjeni Munusamy: 'I deny the allegations levelled against me at Zondo commission'

Senior Tiso Blackstar Group journalist Ranjeni Munusamy has denied allegations levelled against her at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday.
Politics
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Parliament seeks 'drastic action' for 'sexist' tweets promoting reading Politics

Latest Videos

Mom of missing teacher heads for Vietnam
'Hugo bel die polisie' becomes catchy song after brawl video goes viral
X