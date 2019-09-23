State capture: Zondo delays application for witness to testify in camera

The chair of the state capture inquiry, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, has postponed the hearing of an application to have the testimony by former crime intelligence officer Col Dhanajaya Naidoo heard in camera.

Naidoo is currently in witness protection after he penned a 2011 affidavit blowing the whistle on corruption in crime intelligence, and the looting of the division's secret service account under its former boss, Richard Mdluli.

Naidoo's affidavit served as the foundation of investigations into Mdluli, other senior crime intelligence officers and cabinet ministers by seasoned Hawks investigator Col Kobus Roelofse.

Roelofse testified before the commission last week.