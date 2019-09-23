State capture: Zondo delays application for witness to testify in camera
The chair of the state capture inquiry, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, has postponed the hearing of an application to have the testimony by former crime intelligence officer Col Dhanajaya Naidoo heard in camera.
Naidoo is currently in witness protection after he penned a 2011 affidavit blowing the whistle on corruption in crime intelligence, and the looting of the division's secret service account under its former boss, Richard Mdluli.
Naidoo's affidavit served as the foundation of investigations into Mdluli, other senior crime intelligence officers and cabinet ministers by seasoned Hawks investigator Col Kobus Roelofse.
Roelofse testified before the commission last week.
Zondo postponed the hearing of the application to Thursday, when Naidoo is expected to come before the commission. This came after advocate Griffiths Madonsela, acting on behalf of police minister Bheki Cele, argued for a postponement.
"We want to respond to the statement appearing in the affidavit by [Naidoo], and we intend to bring an application to be allowed a limited amount of cross-examination in relation to a specific matter," Madonsela said.
"We cannot finalise our response to the statement because of the dilemma we have as to the extent we can respond to the statement because his identity has been hidden thus far. Integral to his testimony is who he is, his identity."
Naidoo is expected to detail allegations that Cele was paid off to approve a restructuring process at crime intelligence in 2010.
The commission will continue on Wednesday with evidence relating to crime intelligence.