Politics

Mzansi weighs in on Shivambu’s VBS denial: 'Falsely accused? Take legal action'

social media has called on the EFF's Floyd Shivambu to share paperwork and prove his innocence.

23 September 2019 - 10:08 By Unathi Nkanjeni
According to the publication, the vehicle was registered in Shivambu's name before it was changed to his cousin's name, Musa Shivambu, around December 2018.
According to the publication, the vehicle was registered in Shivambu's name before it was changed to his cousin's name, Musa Shivambu, around December 2018.
Image: Alon Skuy

Despite the EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu denying claims that he purchased his luxury Range Rover Sport with funds from the looted VBS bank, social media has called on the politician to share paperwork from the transaction to prove his innocence.

Mail & Guardian reported that Shivambu was under scrutiny following a report that the Hawks were investigating the luxury car he allegedly bought with cash in January 2018.

According to the publication, the vehicle was registered in Shivambu's name before it was changed to his cousin's name, Musa Shivambu, around December 2018.

The luxury vehicle retails for at least R1.1 million.

Hawks peer into Floyd Shivambu's luxury Range Rover purchase: Report

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu is allegedly under scrutiny over a luxury Range Rover Sport.
News
3 days ago

Shivambu took to Twitter to dismiss the claims, saying the car he owned was bought through a trade-in and was financed “long before any VBS”. 

“The difference paid is nowhere close to the R1 million,” he added.

Shivambu has repeatedly denied he ever benefited from the looted bank, despite growing allegations.

TimesLIVE previously reported  he denied links to VBS, calling the allegations against him and his brother, Brian Shivambu, a “wild goose chase”.

On social media, many felt the matter could be resolved if he produces receipts.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slams Blade Nzimande, says he's an 'irresponsible, pathetic, pseudo-communist'

EFF spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says SA Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Blade Nzimande is an “irresponsible, pathetic, ...
Politics
4 days ago

Floyd Shivambu on Bafana Bafana cancellation - 'they're justified in taking a stand'

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has supported Madagascar's decision to cancel their friendly match with Bafana Bafana.
Politics
2 weeks ago

eNCA rejects 'absurd' Julius Malema as EFF leader claims he's portrayed as a 'gangster'

News channel eNCA has rejected assertions by the EFF leader Julius Malema that the channel manipulates stories to portray him as a gangster.
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Parliament seeks 'drastic action' for 'sexist' tweets promoting reading Politics

Latest Videos

Our second body is planet earth, our home': Climate change march in Joburg
Mzansi confident Boks will bring home the cup
X