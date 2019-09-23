Mzansi weighs in on Shivambu’s VBS denial: 'Falsely accused? Take legal action'

Despite the EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu denying claims that he purchased his luxury Range Rover Sport with funds from the looted VBS bank, social media has called on the politician to share paperwork from the transaction to prove his innocence.

Mail & Guardian reported that Shivambu was under scrutiny following a report that the Hawks were investigating the luxury car he allegedly bought with cash in January 2018.

According to the publication, the vehicle was registered in Shivambu's name before it was changed to his cousin's name, Musa Shivambu, around December 2018.

The luxury vehicle retails for at least R1.1 million.