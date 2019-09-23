Mzansi weighs in on Shivambu’s VBS denial: 'Falsely accused? Take legal action'
social media has called on the EFF's Floyd Shivambu to share paperwork and prove his innocence.
Despite the EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu denying claims that he purchased his luxury Range Rover Sport with funds from the looted VBS bank, social media has called on the politician to share paperwork from the transaction to prove his innocence.
Mail & Guardian reported that Shivambu was under scrutiny following a report that the Hawks were investigating the luxury car he allegedly bought with cash in January 2018.
According to the publication, the vehicle was registered in Shivambu's name before it was changed to his cousin's name, Musa Shivambu, around December 2018.
The luxury vehicle retails for at least R1.1 million.
Shivambu took to Twitter to dismiss the claims, saying the car he owned was bought through a trade-in and was financed “long before any VBS”.
“The difference paid is nowhere close to the R1 million,” he added.
Despite illustration that the car I own was bought through a trade in of a car financed long before any VBS and that the difference paid is nowhere close to the R1 million, the Foolish M&G stooge Journalists still write lies of Werkmans & Bernard Hotz (Pauli van Wyk’s friend).— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) September 20, 2019
Shivambu has repeatedly denied he ever benefited from the looted bank, despite growing allegations.
TimesLIVE previously reported he denied links to VBS, calling the allegations against him and his brother, Brian Shivambu, a “wild goose chase”.
On social media, many felt the matter could be resolved if he produces receipts.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions: