Nzimande will not allow Afrikaans 'university' to operate if it excludes certain groups

Nzimande said the constitution is clear in that there is nothing wrong with private companies or entities establishing higher education institutions - but should any institution go against the bill of rights, he would not sign off on it.

"As you might be aware, there are media reports that Solidarity aims to build a R300m private Afrikaans university in Centurion. As a department, we have not received any application for any such institution," he said.

Nzimande said the current legal framework for registering private higher education institutions does not permit them to be referred to as universities. "The department is in the process of establishing the legal framework for the registration of higher education institutions as higher education colleges, university-colleges or universities," he said.

He said the policies of the the department require adherence to the bill of rights as contained in the constitution.

"If any registered private education institution fails to honour the bill of rights or does not follow the national goals of social integration and cohesion, including using any official languages to exclude South Africans, its registration will be immediately cancelled or not approved in the first place," he said.