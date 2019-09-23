Politics

Road safety starts with changing behaviour, says Mbalula after horrific weekend crashes

23 September 2019 - 16:37 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula. File photo.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula. File photo.
Image: Masi Losi/Sunday Times

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has urged members of society to play an active role in road safety after the recent spate of fatalities on South Africa’s roads.

The call comes in the wake of crashes, each with multiple fatalities, in the Western Cape, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga since last Thursday.

"We must all appreciate that safety on our roads is a collective responsibility we must all shoulder. Each one of us must be able to define their individual contribution to making our roads safer for our children as well as future generations.

"This starts with changing the behaviour that places the lives of other road users at risk," said Mbalula.

He said his department had taken solid steps towards curbing the fatalities, but cited road user behaviour as important in the process. 

"The roll-out of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) is not just about a more efficient way of adjudicating road traffic offences, but also about creating effective incentives to change road user behaviour," said Mbalula.

Among the steps to curb fatalities is the introduction of traffic policing as a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week activity.

Mbalula said all traffic authorities in the country were being engaged through relevant channels to ensure the implementation of the intervention did not negatively affect working conditions of officers.

MORE

Eight injured in horror Vereeniging head-on collision

Eight people had to be taken to hospital after a horror head-on collision left chunks of vehicle debris scattered along the R54 Villiers Road in ...
News
1 day ago

Nine dead as bakkie carrying 23 builders rolls in Cape Town

Nine people were killed and 14 injured when a bakkie carrying construction workers rolled several times in Cape Town early on Saturday.
News
2 days ago

Six dead in horror KZN truck crash

Six people were killed in a horrific crash involving a truck and several cars in Cato Ridge, outside Pietermaritzburg on Friday.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Parliament seeks 'drastic action' for 'sexist' tweets promoting reading Politics

Latest Videos

First glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dancing in Cape Town
Mom of missing teacher heads for Vietnam
X